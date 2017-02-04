ACM Awards: Audience Candids [PHOTOS]

Cheer Big or Go Home

Enjoy these memorable photos of the crowd from the 2017 ACM Awards.

Wouldn’t you love to be a fly on the wall in this conversation with Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw?



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett are the cutest couple ever.



Chris Polk/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Faith Hill dance like no one’s watching.



Chris Polk/Getty Images

Sam Hunt serenades his fiancé Hannah Lee Fowler during his “Body Like a Back Road” performance.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert reacts to winning album of the year.



Chris Polk/Getty Images

Reba McEntire looks like she’s having the time of her life.



Chris Polk/Getty Images

Tim McGraw interacts with his fans.



Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw cheer big.



Chris Polk/Getty Images