ACM Awards: Audience Candids [PHOTOS]

by 4/2/2017

Enjoy these memorable photos of the crowd from the 2017 ACM Awards.

Wouldn’t you love to be a fly on the wall in this conversation with Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw?

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (L-R) Recording artist Keith Urban, actor Nicole Kidman, and recording artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett are the cutest couple ever.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Singer Thomas Rhett (R) and Lauren Gregory Akins attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Chris Polk/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Faith Hill dance like no one’s watching.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (L-R) Actor Nicole Kidman, singer Faith Hill, singer Kelsea Ballerini and singer Tim McGraw attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Chris Polk/Getty Images

Sam Hunt serenades his fiancé Hannah Lee Fowler during his “Body Like a Back Road” performance.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Hannah Lee Fowler (R) reacts as recording artist Sam Hunt (L) performs during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert reacts to winning album of the year.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Singer Miranda Lambert (C) wins the award for Album of the Year during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Chris Polk/Getty Images

Reba McEntire looks like she’s having the time of her life.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (L-R) Singers Lauren Daigle, Reba McEntire and Ronnie Dunn attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Chris Polk/Getty Images

Tim McGraw interacts with his fans.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Singer Tim McGraw (L) greets fans during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw cheer big.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (L-R) Singer Keith Urban, actor Nicole Kidman, singer Faith Hill and singer Tim McGraw attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM) Chris Polk/Getty Images

