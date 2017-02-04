ACM Awards: Audience Candids [PHOTOS]

Enjoy these memorable photos of the crowd from the 2017 ACM Awards.
Wouldn’t you love to be a fly on the wall in this conversation with Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw?
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett are the cutest couple ever.
Chris Polk/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and Faith Hill dance like no one’s watching.
Chris Polk/Getty Images
Sam Hunt serenades his fiancé Hannah Lee Fowler during his “Body Like a Back Road” performance.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert reacts to winning album of the year.
Chris Polk/Getty Images
Reba McEntire looks like she’s having the time of her life.
Chris Polk/Getty Images
Tim McGraw interacts with his fans.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw cheer big.
Chris Polk/Getty Images