Jake Owen, Rodney Crowell Added to Merle Haggard Tribute

“Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard” Set for Thursday in Nashville

Jake Owen, Rodney Crowell, Aaron Lewis, Chris Janson, Buddy Miller and Tanya Tucker and have been added to the list of performers at an all-star tribute to the late Merle Haggard.

“Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard” will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (April 6), which would have been the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s 80th birthday. Haggard died April 16, 2016.

As previously announced, the concert will also feature performances by Willie Nelson, Keith Richards, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, John Mellencamp, Dierks Bentley, Sheryl Crow, Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams Jr., Toby Keith, the Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, Ronnie Dunn, Alabama, Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lucinda Williams, Ben Haggard, John Anderson, Connie Smith and Bobby Bare.

The event is being taped by Blackbird Presents, a media company that has previously produced concert specials honoring Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, John Lennon, Jerry Garcia, Gregg Allman, Mavis Staples and others.