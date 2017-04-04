Brothers Osborne: Backstage at ACM Awards

It’s rare when one duo wins both the vocal duo and new vocal duo in one night at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

But when it does happen, it’s a testament to that band’s ability to stand out among both newcomers and more seasoned duos.

Which is exactly what happened on Sunday night (April 2) for Brothers Osborne.

They beat out LOCASH, A Thousand Horses, Maddie & Tae and Dan + Shay for the new duo win and Big & Rich, Florida Georgia Line, Maddie & Tae and Dan + Shay in the vocal duo category.

And when they came backstage to talk about the awards, they were ready to continue their Vegas-style celebrating.

“To be holding not one, but two?” John Osborne said. “It takes a long time to process this. I’ve been celebrating my ass off for the past couple nights, and everyone’s been like, ‘Take it easy, the ACMs are tomorrow.’

“I’m like, ‘I’m at the ACM Awards. This is the time to party.’ Tonight we’re gonna put a hurtin’ on ourselves.”

The brothers added that winning two ACM Awards might change the public’s perspective of them, but it would never change their music.

“We’ve never faltered, we’ve never wavered, we’ve never compromised,” he said. “We just did our thing, no matter what.”

While the brothers discussed how they’d display their new ACM Awards when they got back to Nashville, TJ Osborne said he felt conflicted.

“I kind of narcissistically want you to walk in my house and see the awards,” he laughed. “But then I’m like, ‘Am I gloating a little bit?'”