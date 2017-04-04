RaeLynn’s Wildhorse Gallops Into First Place on Country Albums Chart

RaeLynn debuts at No. 1 this week on Billboard‘s top country albums chart with Wildhorse.

A former contestant on The Voice, it’s the her first visit to such rarefied air, although she has lodged three singles on the country airplay chart, the highest-ranking one of which, “God Made Girls,” made it all the way to No. 16 in 2014.

RaeLynn also sang backup on Blake Shelton‘s 2013 single, “Boys ‘Round Here.”

Luke Bryan has cause to whistle a merry tune, as well, with “Fast’ arriving this week as his 16th song to peak the airplay rankings.

There’s not much going on elsewhere — just one other new album (Lindsay Ell‘s EP, Worth the Wait, which debuts at No. 28) and one new song (Thomas Rhett‘s “Craving You,” featuring Maren Morris, which also bows at No. 28).

Returning to action on their respective charts are Aaron Watson‘s Vaquero album (at No. 48) and Michael Tyler‘s song “They Can’t See” (at No. 60).

The remaining Top 5 albums, in descending order, are Keith Urban‘s Ripcord (last week’s No. 1), Chris Stapleton‘s Traveller, Florida Georgia Line‘s Dig Your Roots and the eponymous Brett Young.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Jon Pardi‘s “Dirt on My Boots” (last week’s No. 1), Lauren Alaina‘s “Road Less Traveled,” Jason Aldean‘s “Any Ol’ Barstool” and Sam Hunt‘s “Body Like a Back Road.”

