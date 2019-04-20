Pass It Around: Country Songs About Marijuana

In the Words of Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, “It’s All Going to Pot”

Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard weren’t joking around when they recorded “It’s All Going to Pot” for 2015’s Django and Jimmie.

While researching popular songs about marijuana, it looks like country musicians love singing about weed just as much as they sing about whiskey and beer.

Here is a list of other marijuana-friendly country songs for April 20, a holiday observed annually by cannabis advocates as “Weed Day.”