WATCH: 2016 CMT Music Awards Performances

Unforgettable performances fans won’t see anywhere else have always been a part of the CMT Music Awards and the 2017 telecast will be no different.

With Nashville‘s Charles Esten hosting the 2017 CMT Music Awards live next Thursday (June 7), let’s revisit last year’s high-powered performances.

Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean each lit up the stage with their electrifying hits. Cam delivered a rare mashup with Fifth Harmony, and Blake Shelton shared the stage with the Oak Ridge Boys.

They are available below and not ranked in a particular order.

Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells” Cam and Fifth Harmony, “Mayday/Work From Home” Blake Shelton and Oak Ridge Boys, “Doing It To Country Songs/Elvira” Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.” Thomas Rhett, “T-Shirt” Jason Aldean, “Lights Come On” Billy Ray Cyrus and Cheap Trick Opening Skit feat. Luke Bryan, Kellie Pickler, Ashton Kutcher and More

Online voting to determine the winners in nine categories including Breakthrough Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year and Social Superstar of the Year continues through June 5 via CMT.com.

The top seven finalists for the night’s biggest award, the highly-coveted Video of the Year, will be revealed the morning of June 7. Fans will be able to vote live for the winner.

