Lauren Alaina on Her Red Carpet Swagger

Which CMT Music Award does Lauren Alaina want to win on June 7? Yes.

One of them or all of them, Alaina told CMT Hot 20 Countdown that the way she sees it, “I think a win is a win.”

She is nominated for three this year — Social Superstar, Female video of the year and Breakthrough video of the year for “Road Less Traveled” — and she said she was so pumped to get the news that she might have gone a little overboard posting about it.

And the winning feeling sounds like it’s not just about the actual awards, but about the being there.

“I feel like I have a place there,” Alaina said. “I feel like I’m actually a part of the show, and they’re going to show me either winning or not winning. I get to walk the carpet as a nominee regardless of the outcome, and that makes me feel a little cooler for sure.

“I feel a little bit more swag walking the carpet with nominations, for sure.”

The 2017 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville next Thursday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Online voting to determine the winners in nine categories continues through June 5 via CMT.com.

The top seven finalists for the night’s top award, the highly-coveted Video of the Year, will be revealed the morning of June 7. Fans will be able to vote live for the winner.

