Chris Stapleton Postpones Three Weeks of All-American Road Show

Chris Stapleton has postponed three weeks of his All-American Road Show tour, affecting nine performances including his set at the 2017 CMA Music Festival.

Due to unforeseen circumstances @ChrisStapleton will not be performing at #CMAfest. Download the app for the latest: https://t.co/BoTaUsTCrU https://t.co/QsFvFleeQv — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) May 31, 2017

A message on Stapleton’s website reads, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for updates.”

The tour is expected to resume June 22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma with Anderson East and Brent Cobb.

Below is a full list of concerts that are being rescheduled:

June 1: Fresno, California

June 2: Mt. View, California

June 3: Wheatland, California

June 9: Southaven, Mississippi

June 10: Birmingham, Alabama

June 15: Charleston, West Virginia

June 16: Cincinnati, Ohio

June 17: Noblesville, Indiana