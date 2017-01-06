Brett Young Scores First Top Song with “In Case You Didn’t Know”

After a near miss with his first single, Brett Young has now gone No. 1 with his second effort, “In Case You Didn’t Know.” It reaches the top of Billboard‘s country airplay chart after a 25-week climb.

Young’s freshman offer, “Sleep Without You,” made it all the way to No. 2 last year, but ultimately fell short of that final step.

On the albums side, Chris Stapleton‘s From a Room: Volume 1 is back in the penthouse, where it debuted three weeks ago.

Rascal Flatts claims the week’s highest debuting album. The group’s Back to Us bows in at No. 2.

Arriving at No. 4 is Lauren Duski’s The Voice: The Complete Season 12 Collection.

The only other new album to report is Sam Grow’s EP, The Blame, which claims the No. 42 slot.

Returning to the chart are Brad Paisley‘s Hits Alive (at No. 48) and Kenny Chesney‘s Greatest Hits II (No. 49).

There are three first-time singles — Scotty McCreery‘s “Five More Minutes” (No. 57), Jerrod Niemann‘s “God Made a Woman” (No. 59) and Jacob Davis’s “What I Wanna Be” (No. 60).

This is Niemann’s first solo single to chart since 2015, when his “Blue Bandana” peaked at No. 32. Last year, he duetted with Lee Brice on “A Little More Love.” It went to No. 28.

The No. 3 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Zac Brown Band‘s Welcome Home (last week’s No. 1) and Stapleton’s Traveller, still going strong in its 108th week.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Dierks Bentley‘s “Black,” Sam Hunt‘s “Body Like a Back Road,” Luke Combs‘ “Hurricane” (last week’s No. 1) and Darius Rucker‘s “If I Told You.”

