Deacon Frey and Vince Gill Join The Eagles for Classic West-East Festivals

The Eagles have tapped Glenn Frey’s oldest son Deacon Frey, 24, and Vince Gill to sing Glenn’s lead vocals when the Grammy-winning band co-headlines the bicoastal festivals, Classic West and Classic East, this summer.

Joining The Eagles for the upcoming concerts, set for July 15-16 at Dodger Stadium and July 29-30 at Citi Field in New York, are Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Glenn, the late singer and founding member of the Eagles, died last year from a combination of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.

In a new interview with the L.A. Times, Deacon called his father’s surviving band mates his “uncles” and said, “It’s another family we would have been missing [if the band did not continue].”

Myriam Santos

“Bringing Deacon in was my idea,” Henley revealed. “I think of the guild system, which in both Eastern and Western cultures is a centuries-old tradition of the father passing down the trade to his son, and to me, that makes perfect moral and ethical sense. The primary thing is I think Glenn would be good with it — with both of these guys. I think he’d go, ‘That’s the perfect way to do this.'”

“In my mind, I always thought I’d have made a good Eagle,” Gill said. “But in a million years, I never would have seen this coming. It’s pretty surreal. I turned 60 recently, and to get to be a part of this amazing legacy of songs, that’s the greatest part of all this for me.”

Single-day and two-day ticket packages go on sale Monday (June 5) at 10 a.m.