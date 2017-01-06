Jon Pardi to Headline CMT on Tour

While he continues Dierks Bentley’s What the Hell Tour, Jon Pardi has been tapped to headline the 16th annual CMT On Tour this fall.

Rising bands Midland and Runaway June will join Pardi for the run, which is being billed as CMT On Tour Presents Jon Pardi’s Lucky Tonight Tour.

Pardi announced the news to his #PardiAnimals via social media on Thursday (June 1).

“To have Midland and Runaway June on the road with me this fall for the Lucky Tonight Tour, along with CMT, is awesome,” Pardi said in a press release. “When artists that are your friends join you on the road, a tour becomes really special. Everyone is in for a good time!”

Pardi’s set will feature selections from his breakout albums Write You a Song and California Sunrise, including his first No. 1 smash, the platinum-selling “Head Over Boots,” his three-week No. 1 “Dirt on My Boots” and his current single “Heartache on the Dance Floor.”

Midland’s Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy will entertain with music from their self-titled EP including their Top 15 single, “Drinkin’ Problem.” Runaway June’s Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne will introduce material from the their forthcoming debut along with their lead single “Lipstick.”

This marks the third headlining tour for Pardi, who is quickly becoming a household name for music lovers with his distinct brand of classic country. Pardi is the reigning ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year, and he is nominated in the Breakthrough and the coveted Video of the Year categories at the upcoming 2017 CMT Music Awards.

Since its 2002 inception, the CMT on Tour has transitioned many rising artists into superstar acts. The program’s previous headliners include Brett Eldredge, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Sugarland, Keith Urban, Jake Owen and Kip Moore.

Specific tour markets and dates for the new multi-city run will be announced at a later date. For more information as it becomes available, visit CMTonTour.CMT.com and follow #CMTonTour on social platforms.