Alan Jackson and Rodney Atkins Set for Stanley Cup Final Concerts

The NHL has tapped Alan Jackson to headline a free concert preceding the Nashville Predators’ first home game in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday (June 3). The Penguins beat the Preds 4-1 in Game 2 on Wednesday (May 31) in Pittsburgh.

The stage for the Jackson-headlined Broadway Smash: Preds Party with a Purpose will be set up at Fifth and Broadway on Nashville’s Lower Broadway. Admission to get in opens at 3:30 p.m. and the show starts at 4:45 p.m. Predators mascot GNASH and the Predators Energy Team are scheduled to make appearances.

Following the concert, Game Three against the Pittsburgh Penguins will be projected on large screens onstage and around the event site starting at 7 p.m.

Rodney Atkins‘s seventh annual Music City Gives Back benefit concert will serve as another Broadway Smash prior to the Game 4 home game on Monday (June 5). Free live music by Atkins, Kip Moore, Brett Young, Granger Smith, Walker McGuire and Cole Taylor start at 1 p.m. that afternoon. Folding chairs and small bags (no larger than 12″x12″) will be permitted, but for public safety coolers, backpacks and large bags will not be allowed. A complete list of site rules can be found via the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp website.

The Preds’ home games in the Stanley Cup Final coincide with one of country music’s busiest weeks in downtown Nashville. The all-star CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Friends tapes Tuesday (June 6) at Fifth and Demonbreun, and Nashville‘s Charles Esten will host the 2017 CMT Music Awards live from downtown on Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET.

The four-day 2017 CMA Music Festival kicks off June 8.