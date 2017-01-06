Miranda Lambert Revisits “Tin Man” in Powerful New Video

Still find yourself thinking about Miranda Lambert‘s incredible ACM Awards performance of the heartbreaking “Tin Man?”

We do, too.

So it’s our lucky day, as the country superstar has now blessed us with an even more emotional and tear-jerking performance of the song, one recorded in her bathroom.

Dressed down in an off-the-shoulder white t-shirt, Lambert pours her heart out just sitting on the edge of her tub with her guitar, her emotive vocal booming off the tiles around her.

Plugged in or totally unplugged, this song always hits the mark, and the heart hard. “Tin Man” is featured on Lambert’s double-disc ACM-winning album The Weight of These Wings.