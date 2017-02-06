Chris Stapleton Injures Hand and Apologizes to Fans

Tells Fans, “I Always Want to Give You My Very Best.”

Best wishes for a speedy recovery go out to Chris Stapleton. On Thursday night (June 1), he revealed he suffered a hand injury that left him with a broken bone and a detached tendon in his right index finger.

Nine performances on his All-American Road Show have been postponed and his set at the 2017 CMA Music Festival has been canceled.

“The doctor is hopeful that with some physical therapy I will be playing guitar again soon,” Stapleton said on social media. “Right now, I can’t possibly give you guys the show you deserve. I always want to give you my very best.

“There is little in this world that I enjoy more than getting to make music with all of you night after night. Thank you for the privilege. Your support and understanding through all of this lets me know now, more than ever, I have the best fans in the world.”

A message on Stapleton’s website regarding the postponed dates reads, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for updates.” The tour is expected to resume June 22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma with Anderson East and Brent Cobb.