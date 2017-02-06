Nelly on Dope Country-Pop Collabs

Who collaborates with Florida Georgia Line the best? That just depends on who you ask.

The boy band Backstreet Boys might think it’s them, and rapper Nelly definitely thinks it’s him.

“Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet, I know they have a dope record that they were able to put out and it’s really cool, so I’m definitely expecting those guys to get together out there,” Nelly told People of the song “God, Your Mama, and Me.” And he thinks the two bands will perform together live when the Boys join the tour on July 7 in Boston.

But then again, there will always be “Cruise.”

That’s the song that brought Nelly back into the country world in 2013 — after he’d recruited Tim McGraw to sing on his “Over and Over” in 2004 — and one that he hopes will be part of the live show when he hits the road with Florida Georgia Line on Friday (June 2).

“I know we always manage to hit the stage together for ‘Cruise,’ which was the longest-running No. 1 country single in the history of digital music. I want to say that — boom,” he said.

The tour will maintain a fun vibe, Nelly says, and Florida Georgia Line will maintain an appreciation for all kinds of music.

“They’re country artists but they’re real fans of music, period, across the board. They know their hip-hop. They know their R&B. They know their pop,” he said.

Florida Georgia Line will perform with the Chainsmokers in their first live television collaboration together on the 2017 CMT Music Awards. FGL head to the show with three nominations including a nod for the night’s top honor of Video of the Year.

Online voting to determine the winners in nine categories is underway at CMT.com and continues until 12:01 a.m. ET June 5. The top seven finalists for Video of the Year will be revealed the morning of June 7, and fans will be able to vote live for the winner.

Nashville‘s Charles Esten hosts the 2017 CMT Music Awards live on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

