What’s Inside the 2017 CMT Music Awards Talent Bags

See the 49 Swanky Gifts Your Favorite Artists Will Take Home

The big night has almost arrived, and while we’re counting down the hours until the 2017 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 7), let’s not forget to talk about one of the most exciting stops of the evening.

The gift bag suite.

We’re not kidding — take one look inside one of these lush swag bags and you’ll be begging Luke Bryan to grab an extra for you.

Among the 49 carefully curated items for our celebrity guests are luxury, heirloom weave pillowcases, gift cards for private boxing and yoga classes, custom Nashville threads and wares, including the popular BNA baseball caps, jewelry from Nashville artisans like Doxahlogy and Living with Landyn, ground coffee beans from the hip Barista Parlor coffee shop, two hours of complimentary home organizing, scrumptious chocolates from the Bang! Candy Company, a plethora of skincare goodies from brands like Aveeno and candles, an adorable soap set from Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James brand, and a Bose Soundlink Revolver speaker guaranteed to take any listening experience to the next level, and manage your calls on speakerphone.

And if any one of you sweet, country guys wants to pass the LASH eyelash extension gift card on to me, that would be marvelous.

And that’s not all — CMT has also put together a welcome basket with donations from various brands offering healing salves, specialty jams, BBQ sauce and soaps.

See a full list of all the goodies below. Nashville‘s Charles Esten hosts the 2017 CMT Music Awards live on Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET.

CMT Welcome Basket Donations:

Haulin’ Oats

Oatmeal jar

Southern City Flavors

Peach amaretto all natural jam and maple chipotle barbecue sauce

Ashwood Estates

Healing salve

Southern City Flavors

Amaretto milk chocolate pecans

Lorann Essential Oils

Set of three oils

Olive and Sinclair

Muzzleloader, chocolate spheres filled with liquid salted bourbon caramel

Killebrew Coffee

Buttermilk drops

Grab the Gold

Snack Bar

Music City Suds

Friends in Aloe Place soap bar.

2017 CMT Music Awards Talent Gift Bag:



Aveeno

Aveeno Positively Radiant Overnight Hydrating Facial, Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Yogurt Lotion in the Vanilla & Oats Scent, and Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 3

Barista Parlor

Golden Sound Roasted Coffee Beans

Bose

Soundlink Revolve Speaker

Camden’s Collection

Guitar print burp cloth

Draper James

Orange Blossom Soap Set

Doxahlogy

615 pendant necklace

Goodnight Nashville

Hummus Chick

A French bouquet of herbs and lavender flowers, handpicked to complement recipes with history and savor.

Inner Light Yoga

Yoga class and water bottle

J Marie

Mixed metal cuff

LASH

Lash extension gift card

LorAnn Oils

Essential oil set

Life In Play

Totesazzy mini

Milkman Onesie

Nashville infant onesie

Painted Fox Home

The Forestbound BEACH Canvas Utility Bag

Peter Nappi

Luggage tag and $100 gift card

PopSockets

Rangerstation

One Scent No. 005 Tobacco + Musk candle

Red Land Cotton

Luxury pillowcases

Thread Co.

Custom men’s or women’s tee

The Home Edit

Two hours of complimentary home organizing

Title Boxing

Shop Aviate

BNA – Nashville, Tennessee hat

Living with Landyn

White matte marbled bracelet

FabFitFun

Fruit infuser water bottle and Michael Stars convertible

White’s Mercantile

Bang Candy

Hot Chocolate on a Stick, times four

Field Notes

Kraft Memo Books

Georgia Olive Oil

Walker Feed

Bloody Mary mix and Honeysuckle Sour mix

TruBee Honey

Two-ounce tin of ointment

Skeem

Apothecary match bottle with 40, 2” matches

Rinse

Pucker Polish & Peppermint Pucker Stick

Laundress

All-purpose laundering

KY for KY

Y’ALL athletic socks

Jack Rudy

Classic Tonic Syrup

White’s Elixirs

Cocktail mix

Brothers Deign Co

Embroidered patches

Clary Balm

Batch

Nashville tea towel

Southern Firefly Candle Co.

Music City Suds

Lotion bar

LTR Pottery

Tennessee state ornament

Everly

Cheap Chicks

Bath bomb

Sweet Tea Candle Co.

Southern matches