TV

What’s Inside the 2017 CMT Music Awards Talent Bags

See the 49 Swanky Gifts Your Favorite Artists Will Take Home
by 6/3/2017

The big night has almost arrived, and while we’re counting down the hours until the 2017 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 7), let’s not forget to talk about one of the most exciting stops of the evening.

The gift bag suite.

We’re not kidding — take one look inside one of these lush swag bags and you’ll be begging Luke Bryan to grab an extra for you.

CMTMA17_gift_bag-9

Among the 49 carefully curated items for our celebrity guests are luxury, heirloom weave pillowcases, gift cards for private boxing and yoga classes, custom Nashville threads and wares, including the popular BNA baseball caps, jewelry from Nashville artisans like Doxahlogy and Living with Landyn, ground coffee beans from the hip Barista Parlor coffee shop, two hours of complimentary home organizing, scrumptious chocolates from the Bang! Candy Company, a plethora of skincare goodies from brands like Aveeno and candles, an adorable soap set from Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James brand, and a Bose Soundlink Revolver speaker guaranteed to take any listening experience to the next level, and manage your calls on speakerphone.

And if any one of you sweet, country guys wants to pass the LASH eyelash extension gift card on to me, that would be marvelous.

And that’s not all — CMT has also put together a welcome basket with donations from various brands offering healing salves, specialty jams, BBQ sauce and soaps.

See a full list of all the goodies below. Nashville‘s Charles Esten hosts the 2017 CMT Music Awards live on Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET.

CMT Welcome Basket Donations:

Haulin’ Oats
Oatmeal jar

Southern City Flavors
Peach amaretto all natural jam and maple chipotle barbecue sauce

Ashwood Estates
Healing salve

Southern City Flavors
Amaretto milk chocolate pecans

Lorann Essential Oils
Set of three oils

Olive and Sinclair
Muzzleloader, chocolate spheres filled with liquid salted bourbon caramel

Killebrew Coffee
Buttermilk drops

Grab the Gold
Snack Bar

Music City Suds
Friends in Aloe Place soap bar.

2017 CMT Music Awards Talent Gift Bag:

Aveeno
Aveeno Positively Radiant Overnight Hydrating Facial, Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Yogurt Lotion in the Vanilla & Oats Scent, and Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 3

Barista Parlor
Golden Sound Roasted Coffee Beans

Bose
Soundlink Revolve Speaker

Camden’s Collection
Guitar print burp cloth

Draper James
Orange Blossom Soap Set

Doxahlogy
615 pendant necklace

Goodnight Nashville

Hummus Chick
A French bouquet of herbs and lavender flowers, handpicked to complement recipes with history and savor.

Inner Light Yoga
Yoga class and water bottle

J Marie
Mixed metal cuff

LASH
Lash extension gift card

LorAnn Oils
Essential oil set

Life In Play
Totesazzy mini

Milkman Onesie
Nashville infant onesie

Painted Fox Home
The Forestbound BEACH Canvas Utility Bag

Peter Nappi
Luggage tag and $100 gift card

PopSockets

Rangerstation
One Scent No. 005 Tobacco + Musk candle

Red Land Cotton
Luxury pillowcases

Thread Co.
Custom men’s or women’s tee

The Home Edit
Two hours of complimentary home organizing

Title Boxing

Shop Aviate
BNA – Nashville, Tennessee hat

Living with Landyn
White matte marbled bracelet

FabFitFun
Fruit infuser water bottle and Michael Stars convertible

White’s Mercantile

Bang Candy
Hot Chocolate on a Stick, times four

Field Notes
Kraft Memo Books

Georgia Olive Oil

Walker Feed
Bloody Mary mix and Honeysuckle Sour mix

TruBee Honey
Two-ounce tin of ointment

Skeem
Apothecary match bottle with 40, 2” matches

Rinse
Pucker Polish & Peppermint Pucker Stick

Laundress
All-purpose laundering

KY for KY
Y’ALL athletic socks

Jack Rudy
Classic Tonic Syrup

White’s Elixirs
Cocktail mix

Brothers Deign Co
Embroidered patches

Clary Balm

Batch
Nashville tea towel

Southern Firefly Candle Co.

Music City Suds
Lotion bar

LTR Pottery
Tennessee state ornament

Everly

Cheap Chicks
Bath bomb

Sweet Tea Candle Co.
Southern matches

