What’s Inside the 2017 CMT Music Awards Talent Bags

The big night has almost arrived, and while we’re counting down the hours until the 2017 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 7), let’s not forget to talk about one of the most exciting stops of the evening.
The gift bag suite.
We’re not kidding — take one look inside one of these lush swag bags and you’ll be begging Luke Bryan to grab an extra for you.
Among the 49 carefully curated items for our celebrity guests are luxury, heirloom weave pillowcases, gift cards for private boxing and yoga classes, custom Nashville threads and wares, including the popular BNA baseball caps, jewelry from Nashville artisans like Doxahlogy and Living with Landyn, ground coffee beans from the hip Barista Parlor coffee shop, two hours of complimentary home organizing, scrumptious chocolates from the Bang! Candy Company, a plethora of skincare goodies from brands like Aveeno and candles, an adorable soap set from Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James brand, and a Bose Soundlink Revolver speaker guaranteed to take any listening experience to the next level, and manage your calls on speakerphone.
And if any one of you sweet, country guys wants to pass the LASH eyelash extension gift card on to me, that would be marvelous.
And that’s not all — CMT has also put together a welcome basket with donations from various brands offering healing salves, specialty jams, BBQ sauce and soaps.
See a full list of all the goodies below. Nashville‘s Charles Esten hosts the 2017 CMT Music Awards live on Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET.
CMT Welcome Basket Donations:
Haulin’ Oats
Oatmeal jar
Southern City Flavors
Peach amaretto all natural jam and maple chipotle barbecue sauce
Ashwood Estates
Healing salve
Southern City Flavors
Amaretto milk chocolate pecans
Lorann Essential Oils
Set of three oils
Olive and Sinclair
Muzzleloader, chocolate spheres filled with liquid salted bourbon caramel
Killebrew Coffee
Buttermilk drops
Grab the Gold
Snack Bar
Music City Suds
Friends in Aloe Place soap bar.
2017 CMT Music Awards Talent Gift Bag:
Aveeno
Aveeno Positively Radiant Overnight Hydrating Facial, Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Yogurt Lotion in the Vanilla & Oats Scent, and Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 3
Barista Parlor
Golden Sound Roasted Coffee Beans
Bose
Soundlink Revolve Speaker
Camden’s Collection
Guitar print burp cloth
Draper James
Orange Blossom Soap Set
Doxahlogy
615 pendant necklace
Hummus Chick
A French bouquet of herbs and lavender flowers, handpicked to complement recipes with history and savor.
Inner Light Yoga
Yoga class and water bottle
J Marie
Mixed metal cuff
LASH
Lash extension gift card
LorAnn Oils
Essential oil set
Life In Play
Totesazzy mini
Milkman Onesie
Nashville infant onesie
Painted Fox Home
The Forestbound BEACH Canvas Utility Bag
Peter Nappi
Luggage tag and $100 gift card
Rangerstation
One Scent No. 005 Tobacco + Musk candle
Red Land Cotton
Luxury pillowcases
Thread Co.
Custom men’s or women’s tee
The Home Edit
Two hours of complimentary home organizing
Shop Aviate
BNA – Nashville, Tennessee hat
Living with Landyn
White matte marbled bracelet
FabFitFun
Fruit infuser water bottle and Michael Stars convertible
Bang Candy
Hot Chocolate on a Stick, times four
Field Notes
Kraft Memo Books
Walker Feed
Bloody Mary mix and Honeysuckle Sour mix
TruBee Honey
Two-ounce tin of ointment
Skeem
Apothecary match bottle with 40, 2” matches
Rinse
Pucker Polish & Peppermint Pucker Stick
Laundress
All-purpose laundering
KY for KY
Y’ALL athletic socks
Jack Rudy
Classic Tonic Syrup
White’s Elixirs
Cocktail mix
Brothers Deign Co
Embroidered patches
Batch
Nashville tea towel
Music City Suds
Lotion bar
LTR Pottery
Tennessee state ornament
Cheap Chicks
Bath bomb
Sweet Tea Candle Co.
Southern matches