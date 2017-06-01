Country Artists Get Loud in Smashville

It got loud in Smashville on Saturday (June 3) when the Nashville Predators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 in their first Stanley Cup Final home game at the Bridgestone Arena.

According to the Tennessean, applause from the standing room only crowd of 17,283 fans was thunderous. When Craig Smith scored the Preds’ fourth goal of the game with 15:06 remaining, the noise level reached 110.1 decibels. Just to give an idea of how loud that is, the noise level of a thunder clap is 120 decibels, and a military jet takeoff is 130 decibels.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Adding to that vocal power was Martina McBride, who sang the National Anthem.

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Carrie Underwood continued to get wild in a suite with friends to DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.”

Hands go up… YEAH, BABY!!!! Preds played like Preds tonight and the score showed it…Way to go @predsnhl ! And this crowd was CRAZZZZZZY!!! #Smashville #StanleyCup A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman were also there in their custom Preds gear.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Outside the Bridgestone, Jackson performed a free pre-game concert on Lower Broadway where thousands more gathered outside to watch the historic game on giant video screens after the show. Nashville’s WTVF-TV reports the fire marshall had to clear the Bridgestone Arena plaza 35 minutes before the puck drop for safety reasons because it was packed with fans.

John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

John Rich was also spotted onstage at the Legends Corner honky-tonk during the Stanley Cup’s tour of Lower Broadway bars.

Dierks Bentley showed his support on the What the Hell Tour in Boston by dressing up his kids and friends in Preds gear.

Rodney Atkins’s seventh annual Music City Gives Back benefit concert will serve as the next Broadway Smash prior to the Game 4 home game on Monday (June 5). Free live music by Atkins, Kip Moore, Brett Young, Granger Smith, Walker McGuire and Cole Taylor starts at 1 p.m. that afternoon.

The Preds’ home games in the Stanley Cup Final coincide with one of country music’s most electric weeks in downtown Nashville. The all-star CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Friends tapes Tuesday (June 6) at Fifth and Demonbreun, and Nashville‘s Charles Esten will host the 2017 CMT Music Awards live on Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET.