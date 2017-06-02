Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Tweets You Might Have Missed

June is finally here, which means that all kinds of summertime music is right around the corner.

And that means that the country stars are starting to enjoy some sunshine, some sweets and some Stanley Cup dreams. Just this past weekend, Maren Morris invented a new word, Carrie Underwood sang some DJ Khaled, Lady Antebellum‘s Dave Haywood cooked up a bus breakfast, Thomas Rhett‘s daughter Willa tasted her first tofu, Kacey Musgraves had dinner in Denver, Florida Georgia Line had barbeque in Buda, Garth Brooks had donuts in Oklahoma City and Brett Eldredge recreated the most adorable beach photo shoot with his dog Edgar.

Maren Morris: “PRIZZA [pree-tsuh] noun 1. The act of consuming pizza while watching the Preds fuggin’ smash it.”

PRIZZA [pree-tsuh] noun 1. The act of consuming pizza while watching the Preds fuggin' smash it. pic.twitter.com/MdIvysQ6WQ — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 4, 2017



Carrie Underwood: “Hands go up… YEAH, BABY!!!! Preds played like Preds tonight and the score showed it…Way to go@predsnhl! And this crowd was CRAZZZZZZY!!!#Smashville#StanleyCup”

Hands go up… YEAH, BABY!!!! Preds played like Preds tonight and the score showed it…Way to go @predsnhl ! And this crowd was CRAZZZZZZY!!! #Smashville #StanleyCup A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Lady Antebellum: “PHOENIX!! Ready for an egg-straordinary Fryday?!?! #tourbusbreakfast#youlookgoodworldtour”

PHOENIX!! Ready for an egg-straordinary Fryday?!?! #tourbusbreakfast #youlookgoodworldtour A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Thomas Rhett: “Not a fan of tofu”

Not a fan of tofu pic.twitter.com/ZzvPPNmJCW — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) June 2, 2017

Kacey Musgraves: “A beautiful Italian dinner in the Mile High City. *siiiigh*”

A beautiful Italian dinner in the Mile High City. *siiiigh* — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) June 4, 2017

Florida Georgia Line: “Our go to right outside of Austin @williesjointthanks for the good vibez, drinks and eats”

Our go to right outside of Austin @williesjoint thanks for the good vibez, drinks and eats A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Garth Brooks: “Talk about a cool way to celebrate#NationalDonutDay!

Thank YOU OKC for helping GARTH break his #OKCticket sales record. In 57 mins, over 50,000 #GARTHinOKCtickets sold & still selling -Team Garth #Repost@kathiyeagerontheradio”

Brett Eldredge: “Standing in the exact spot, almost exactly a year apart…time flies Edgar”

Standing in the exact spot, almost exactly a year apart…time flies Edgar pic.twitter.com/7lBhAH8gjP — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) June 2, 2017