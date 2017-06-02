Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

June is finally here, which means that all kinds of summertime music is right around the corner.
And that means that the country stars are starting to enjoy some sunshine, some sweets and some Stanley Cup dreams. Just this past weekend, Maren Morris invented a new word, Carrie Underwood sang some DJ Khaled, Lady Antebellum‘s Dave Haywood cooked up a bus breakfast, Thomas Rhett‘s daughter Willa tasted her first tofu, Kacey Musgraves had dinner in Denver, Florida Georgia Line had barbeque in Buda, Garth Brooks had donuts in Oklahoma City and Brett Eldredge recreated the most adorable beach photo shoot with his dog Edgar.
Maren Morris: “PRIZZA [pree-tsuh] noun 1. The act of consuming pizza while watching the Preds fuggin’ smash it.”
Carrie Underwood: “Hands go up… YEAH, BABY!!!! Preds played like Preds tonight and the score showed it…Way to go@predsnhl! And this crowd was CRAZZZZZZY!!!#Smashville#StanleyCup”
Lady Antebellum: “PHOENIX!! Ready for an egg-straordinary Fryday?!?! #tourbusbreakfast#youlookgoodworldtour”
Thomas Rhett: “Not a fan of tofu”
Kacey Musgraves: “A beautiful Italian dinner in the Mile High City. *siiiigh*”
Florida Georgia Line: “Our go to right outside of Austin @williesjointthanks for the good vibez, drinks and eats”
Garth Brooks: “Talk about a cool way to celebrate#NationalDonutDay!
Thank YOU OKC for helping GARTH break his #OKCticket sales record. In 57 mins, over 50,000 #GARTHinOKCtickets sold & still selling -Team Garth #Repost@kathiyeagerontheradio”
Brett Eldredge: “Standing in the exact spot, almost exactly a year apart…time flies Edgar”
