Brad Paisley Surprises Graduates With Concert

When the 754 seniors at Barrington High School — in one of Chicago’s northwest suburbs — pooled their resources for a video, they probably hoped for the best.

And that’s exactly what they got.

Brad Paisley chose the school as the winner of his “Class of 2017 Last Time for Everything Contest.”

The graduating class didn’t actually know they’d won until Paisley walked onstage with his guitar at their graduation ceremony on Friday night (June 2).

School principal Stephen McWilliams introduced the surprise guest by showing the crowd the video the seniors had made, then said, “As I watched this video, I wondered what would Brad Paisley say if he was giving this speech?”

That’s when they knew.



Paisley came out and played “Letter to Me,” “Today” and “Last Time for Everything” — three very relevant songs for teenagers about to leave their parents’ nests.

“My advice to you, as you go through life, is to enjoy the moments,” Paisley said.

“Make memories, enjoy them, and don’t take yourself too seriously. Go change the world, you all.”