Last Call to Vote for 2017 CMT Music Awards‘ #SocialSuperstar

Nominees Are Brett Eldredge, Jake Owen, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett
It’s the last chance to vote for the 2017 CMT Music Awards‘s #SocialSuperstar presented by Pepsi and fans are lighting up social media with support for their favorite nominees.

This year’s nominees are Brett Eldredge, Jake Owen, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett.

Will Eldredge’s puppy love for Edgar edge the competition? Or will Alaina win for her body positive posts? Or will Owen or Rhett take home the buckle for their adorable family photos? Or will Ballerini or Urban win the title for their shots with their famous friends?

Fans can vote for their favorites in the category via Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #CMTawards with the artist’s tag, #VoteBrett, #VoteJake, #VoteKeith, #VoteKelsea, #VoteLauren or #VoteThomas. You can vote 10 times per valid Twitter or Instagram handle per day through Tuesday (June 6), then 50 votes per handle on June 7.

The top seven finalists for the night’s biggest award, the highly-coveted Video of the Year, will be revealed the morning of June 7. Fans will be able to vote live for the winner.

Nashville‘s Charles Esten hosts the 2017 CMT Music Awards live on Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET.

To see how it’s done, are some posts from fans supporting their favorite #SocialSuperstar, along with some popular Instagrams from the artists themselves.

Lauren Alaina

Kelsea Ballerini

sang with the woman I learned to sing from last night. magic. thank you for everything, @shaniatwain.

Brett Eldredge

Jake Owen

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

Who else misses seeing Keith and @BrettEldredge on the #RipCORDWorldTour?

