Last Call to Vote for 2017 CMT Music Awards‘ #SocialSuperstar

It’s the last chance to vote for the 2017 CMT Music Awards‘s #SocialSuperstar presented by Pepsi and fans are lighting up social media with support for their favorite nominees.
This year’s nominees are Brett Eldredge, Jake Owen, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett.
Will Eldredge’s puppy love for Edgar edge the competition? Or will Alaina win for her body positive posts? Or will Owen or Rhett take home the buckle for their adorable family photos? Or will Ballerini or Urban win the title for their shots with their famous friends?
Fans can vote for their favorites in the category via Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #CMTawards with the artist’s tag, #VoteBrett, #VoteJake, #VoteKeith, #VoteKelsea, #VoteLauren or #VoteThomas. You can vote 10 times per valid Twitter or Instagram handle per day through Tuesday (June 6), then 50 votes per handle on June 7.
The top seven finalists for the night’s biggest award, the highly-coveted Video of the Year, will be revealed the morning of June 7. Fans will be able to vote live for the winner.
Nashville‘s Charles Esten hosts the 2017 CMT Music Awards live on Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET.
To see how it’s done, are some posts from fans supporting their favorite #SocialSuperstar, along with some popular Instagrams from the artists themselves.
Lauren Alaina
Please keep voting for @laurenalaina!!! She's in some very tough categories and she needs as many votes as possible. I want nothing more than to see her get up and accept an award for the first time in 5 YEARS at the #CMTawards BTW: the hashtags ONLY count for the social media award. The other two awards you MUST vote for online. #laurenalaina #cmt #cmtawards #votelauren #inspiration #nextwomenofcountry #roadlesstraveled #love
Everyone has GOAT to keep voting for @Lauren_Alaina #VoteLauren #CMTAwards #SocialSuperstar pic.twitter.com/A3n4iiIs0a
— becca (@Alainer_1) May 30, 2017
Kelsea Ballerini
#VoteKelsea #CMTawards because I can't describe how much I love her Be sure to RT to vote and get this queen to win #SocialSuperstar !!! pic.twitter.com/IEldG6Xj1h
— Chicken077 (@Chicken077Music) May 28, 2017
RT to #VoteKelsea for the #CMTawards pic.twitter.com/hPY3VYZrro
— Kelsea Central (@KelseaCentral) May 26, 2017
Brett Eldredge
Omg @bretteldredge! Too adorable #CMTawards #votebrett pic.twitter.com/pKioHm0z08
— Rachel (@peachy931) May 22, 2017
Don't forget to #VoteBrett #CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/G8xZ1SWcr6
— TeamBrettEldredge (@_Team_Brett) May 25, 2017
Jake Owen
#VOTEJAKE #CMTawards #SOCIALSUPERSTAR He's Always GOOD Company pic.twitter.com/Ddf8S9pghe
— kelly ricciardi (@kelricciardi) May 26, 2017
#jakeowen concert treasures 9-29-14 Kansas City Starlight Theater #votejake #CMTawards #SocialSuperstar pic.twitter.com/N6q2BgAYtr
— LaVonda Harrison (@Urbanrckrchk) May 25, 2017
Thomas Rhett
Since I can't #VoteWilla for #CMTawards Social Superstar I'm gonna #VoteThomas, but @ThomasRhett, I need more videos! You've got me hooked! pic.twitter.com/ieJep8KegS
— Nashville Becca (@NashvilleBecca) May 24, 2017
Everyone meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home We have been in this adoption process for what seems like forever and are just so filled with joy that we are all finally home together! Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl. The Lord blessed us with the most amazing little girl we could have ever dreamed of and we can't wait to watch her grow up! #daddyforreal @laur_akins
Keith Urban
Look! A "little" @KeithUrban #VoteKeith #CMTAwards #SocialSuperstar pic.twitter.com/G7ODKlCURZ
— Dan Phillips (@TDanPhillips) May 26, 2017
I need all of you to #VoteKeith for #SocialSuperstar at the #CMTawards cause you all know he deserves it more than anyone!! pic.twitter.com/OaaUneotJ5
— Kara Johnson (@AlotlikeKara) June 2, 2017