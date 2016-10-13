Last Call to Vote for 2017 CMT Music Awards‘ #SocialSuperstar

It’s the last chance to vote for the 2017 CMT Music Awards‘s #SocialSuperstar presented by Pepsi and fans are lighting up social media with support for their favorite nominees.

This year’s nominees are Brett Eldredge, Jake Owen, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett.

Will Eldredge’s puppy love for Edgar edge the competition? Or will Alaina win for her body positive posts? Or will Owen or Rhett take home the buckle for their adorable family photos? Or will Ballerini or Urban win the title for their shots with their famous friends?

Fans can vote for their favorites in the category via Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #CMTawards with the artist’s tag, #VoteBrett, #VoteJake, #VoteKeith, #VoteKelsea, #VoteLauren or #VoteThomas. You can vote 10 times per valid Twitter or Instagram handle per day through Tuesday (June 6), then 50 votes per handle on June 7.

The top seven finalists for the night’s biggest award, the highly-coveted Video of the Year, will be revealed the morning of June 7. Fans will be able to vote live for the winner.

Nashville‘s Charles Esten hosts the 2017 CMT Music Awards live on Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET.

To see how it’s done, are some posts from fans supporting their favorite #SocialSuperstar, along with some popular Instagrams from the artists themselves.



Lauren Alaina



I can't thank you all enough for the amazing support I have felt since my new album #roadlesstraveled came out. I love you guys so much. If you have gotten it yet, the link is in my bio. Thanks you times a million. A post shared by @laurenalaina on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:39am PST

Kelsea Ballerini

#VoteKelsea #CMTawards because I can't describe how much I love her Be sure to RT to vote and get this queen to win #SocialSuperstar !!! pic.twitter.com/IEldG6Xj1h — Chicken077 (@Chicken077Music) May 28, 2017

sang with the woman I learned to sing from last night. magic. thank you for everything, @shaniatwain. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Brett Eldredge

Its #nationalpuppyday and my birthday, so I leave you with this and say that I love ya! Thanks for everything you all do for me A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

Jake Owen

I've accomplished some pretty amazing things in my life and the good Lord has blessed me with many blessings… nothing will ever compare to this child. Nothing will ever make me feel more fulfilled. My greatest accomplishment. Pearl. A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Oct 13, 2016 at 8:35am PDT

Thomas Rhett

Everyone meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home We have been in this adoption process for what seems like forever and are just so filled with joy that we are all finally home together! Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl. The Lord blessed us with the most amazing little girl we could have ever dreamed of and we can't wait to watch her grow up! #daddyforreal @laur_akins A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on May 12, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Keith Urban

I need all of you to #VoteKeith for #SocialSuperstar at the #CMTawards cause you all know he deserves it more than anyone!! pic.twitter.com/OaaUneotJ5 — Kara Johnson (@AlotlikeKara) June 2, 2017