2017 CMT Music Awards Adds Pairings of Jason Derulo/Luke Bryan and Peter Frampton/Brothers Osborne

Jason Derulo, Peter Frampton and Derek Trucks have been added to the lineup at the 2017 CMT Music Awards premiering live Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

After teaming up for a CMT Crossroads performance last year, Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan are set to reunite for another powerhouse performance at the awards show taking place in downtown Nashville. Frampton, an international rock icon, and Brothers Osborne will be performing together for the first time ever.

Trucks deliver his legendary guitar lines during a previously-announced celebration of the life of Gregg Allman, who died on May 27 following a lengthy illness. Country superstars Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley will perform in honor of Allman’s everlasting impact on American music. Trucks is former member of the Allman Brothers Band and bandleader of the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

CMT has also revealed an impressive list of country’s hottest new talent to perform on the Firestone Stage. They include Breakthrough Video of the Year nominees Brett Young, Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina, Group Video of the Year nominee Midland and chart-topper Chris Lane.

They join a growing list of performers including a first-time television performance by the Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line, a duet from Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, a historic collaboration from Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum, not to mention superstar performances from Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett. Presenters will announced later this week.

For the first time ever, the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Special will stream live on Facebook at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday. Hosted by CMT’s Cody Alan and Katie Cook, the star-studded, action-packed pre-show will be based around fan questions. To submit a question for your favorite artist, log into CMT’s Facebook and hashtag #CMTAwards.

Follow @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, use hashtag #CMTawards and like the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.