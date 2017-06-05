Lee Brice and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Lee Brice and wife Sara Reeveley are all smiles on social media snuggling up to their brand new baby girl, Trulee Nanette Brice.

Their little bundle of joy was welcomed to the world on Friday (June 2) at 9 a.m. CT in Nashville weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

“We are so blessed and beyond overjoyed to bring our precious baby girl into the world,” Brice said on social media. “She’s beautiful, happy and healthy, we could not ask for anything more.”

The littlest Brice joins older brothers Ryker and Takoda at home.