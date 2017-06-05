Music

Carrie Underwood: “We Do Music, We Do Hockey and We Do Everything Loud”

Dierks Bentley Sings National Anthem at Nashville Predators’ Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final
If Carrie Underwood is covering DJ Khaled on social media, that means it’s another victory in Smashville.

Aaaaaannnnnndddsd PREDS WIN!!! #Smashville #StanleyCupFinals @mfisher1212 @predsnhl

And it’s safe to say most of the Music City work force is dragging today (June 6) following the Preds’ 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final.

Preds super fan Dierks Bentley delivered a moving rendition of the National Anthem before Monday’s (June 5) game. Brothers Osborne were also there to perform during the first intermission.

Underwood, Keith Urban, Wayne Gretzky and Charles Barkley were among the other celebrities inside the Bridgestone to watch the Preds tie the final 2-2.

And then this happened… #Smashville

Before the puck drop, Underwood wished her husband and Preds’ captain Mike Fisher happy 37th birthday online with a sweet social media post. But his present will have to wait.

“I didn’t get him anything,” Underwood said in an NBC interview during the game. “I’m terrible.” She did say they will probably celebrate his big day after the Final is over and the Preds have the Cup.

“People have been behind this team for years,” Underwood added. “And it’s been so exciting just to see everybody come out and show that … This is what we do. We do music, we do hockey and we do everything loud.”

Outside the arena on Lower Broadway, Rodney Atkins, Kip Moore, Brett Young, Granger Smith, Walker McGuire and Cole Taylor entertained thousands Preds fans with a pre-game concert at the Broadway Smash tailgate.

The Penguins will host Game Five in Pittsburgh on Thursday (June 8).

Here are scenes from Monday’s game:

Dierks Bentley

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Singer Dierks Bentley performs the national anthem before Game Four of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Bridgestone Arena between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators on June 5, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley attends the Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 Nashville Predators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brothers Osborne

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: T.J. and John Osborne of 'Brothers Osborne' perform during the Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 Nashville Predators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Carrie Underwood

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood attends the Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 Nashville Predators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Granger Smith

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Granger Smith performs at the 7th Annual Music City Gives Back concert in downtown Nashville on June 5, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kip Moore

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Kip Moore performs at the 7th Annual Music City Gives Back concert in downtown Nashville on June 5, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rodney Atkins

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Rodney Atkins performs at the 7th Annual Music City Gives Back concert in downtown Nashville on June 5, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.