Carrie Underwood: “We Do Music, We Do Hockey and We Do Everything Loud”

If Carrie Underwood is covering DJ Khaled on social media, that means it’s another victory in Smashville.

And it’s safe to say most of the Music City work force is dragging today (June 6) following the Preds’ 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final.

Preds super fan Dierks Bentley delivered a moving rendition of the National Anthem before Monday’s (June 5) game. Brothers Osborne were also there to perform during the first intermission.

Underwood, Keith Urban, Wayne Gretzky and Charles Barkley were among the other celebrities inside the Bridgestone to watch the Preds tie the final 2-2.

Before the puck drop, Underwood wished her husband and Preds’ captain Mike Fisher happy 37th birthday online with a sweet social media post. But his present will have to wait.

“I didn’t get him anything,” Underwood said in an NBC interview during the game. “I’m terrible.” She did say they will probably celebrate his big day after the Final is over and the Preds have the Cup.

“People have been behind this team for years,” Underwood added. “And it’s been so exciting just to see everybody come out and show that … This is what we do. We do music, we do hockey and we do everything loud.”

Outside the arena on Lower Broadway, Rodney Atkins, Kip Moore, Brett Young, Granger Smith, Walker McGuire and Cole Taylor entertained thousands Preds fans with a pre-game concert at the Broadway Smash tailgate.

The Penguins will host Game Five in Pittsburgh on Thursday (June 8).

Here are scenes from Monday’s game:

