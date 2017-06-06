Brett Eldredge Packs Big Rhythm for 2017 CMT Music Awards

“Wanna Be That Song” Up for Video of the Year

Brett Eldredge will bring a heavy dose of sick beats when he performs “Something I’m Good At” on the CMT Music Awards.

At Monday’s (June 5) rehearsals, he said he’s never staged such a grand entrance in all of his career.

“We’ve got this incredible drum line,” he said. “I don’t know how many there are, but there are a lot of them. And it’s very crazy to run all the way from one side of the stage to the other stage and still sing all these words. It’s just a unique way to perform this song.

“Fans can expect the equivalent of how crazy this song is with the performance. It starts with a launch to say the least.”

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Eldredge’s “Wanna Be That Song” is currently nominated for the night’s top honor of Video of the Year and he’s nominated for the CMT #SocialSuperstar award presented by Pepsi.

The top seven video of the year finalists will be revealed on Wednesday morning (June 7). Fans will be able to vote live for the winner at CMT.com.

Nashville‘s Charles Esten hosts the 2017 CMT Music Awards live on Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET.