Miranda Lambert: “I’m Sorry, and You’re Welcome”

I’m not sure how or when this happened, but Miranda Lambert has become a bit of a therapist.

When she called in to the Delilah radio show and the talk turned to her latest single “Tin Man,” Lambert described how people have a love/hate relationship with the song.

“I’m sorry, and you’re welcome,” Lambert said. “Sometimes you have to be reminded of the bad times so you can stay strong. The biggest blessing of pain is the reward on the other side.

“It’s a hard one, but it’s good. It’s the kind of song that makes you feel everything — even if you don’t want to,” she said of the song she co-wrote with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

“It’s so therapeutic, right? That’s what music does. It gets you through it. Then you can feel it and then turn on something really happy.”

Lambert also reveals how big dreams can come with consequences, that success comes with sacrifice and that, deep down, she’s a simple East Texas girl. (The proof of that? She was doing dishes right before she called the radio show.)

“I don’t care about any of the glitz and glamour. I just really love the music. Sometimes you have to regroup and put it all in perspective, because it’s an amazing life I get to have. I get to do what I love for a living,” she said.

While Lambert’s 2017 is already booked solid with tour stops here in U.S. and internationally, her 2018 might be the right time to get the Pistol Annies back together.

She admitted she’s been in a group text with her Pistol Annies bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley and that they’ve talked about making music again “once everyone gets their crap together.”

Lambert’s “Vice” is currently nominated for Female Video of the Year and overall Video of the Year at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. She’ll also perform on the awards show airing Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET/PT live from Nashville’s Music City Center.