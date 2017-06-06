Keith Urban: Vegemite Delivery Man

Could He Qualify as Husband of the Year?

When InStyle magazine couldn’t quite come through for Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban was there to come to the rescue.

Here’s how Urban became his wife’s knight in Vegemite armor one recent day in Nashville:

Kidman was at the Peter Nappi boutique in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood for InStyle‘s July cover shoot. And while the magazine had planned to make her feel at home Aussie-style, they were not able to get their hands on any Vegemite — the insanely popular salty black spread made from leftover brewer’s yeast. But Kidman was not worried because she knew she had some in her kitchen at home. And, even better, she knew a guy who would deliver it to the shoot right away.

Enter Urban.

InStyle said that shortly after Kidman made a call home, Urban pulled up outside the boutique in his black Bugatti sports car and handed his wife the jar of Vegemite.

The story doesn’t say if she even had any or not, but it does reference the breakfast she had at Noshville, the deli located in the Green Hills area of Nashville, while Vince Gill had breakfast one booth away.

Urban, who has multiple nominations at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, will perform with Carrie Underwood when the show premieres Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.