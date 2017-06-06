Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan Feel Like Cousins in Country Music

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan will revisit their CMT Crossroads live at the 2017 CMT Music Awards airing Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

At Monday’s (June 5) rehearsals, Derulo said he loves coming back to Music City for the good people and good food.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

“Nashville is amazing,” Derulo said while standing next to Bryan. “The food is incredible, and if I lived here, I would literally be 300 pounds. I’m having brisket, barbecue, fried fish. I’m going over to Luke’s and he’s going to fry up some grouper.

“You know what they say about the South is really true,” he added. “The people here are just warm. It’s been super dope.”

Bryan and Derulo both look forward to bringing their signature dance moves to the stage when they perform a live mashup of two of their respective hits. However, Bryan joked that Derulo could outstep him onstage any day of the week.

“His dance moves are very him,” Derulo joked about Bryan. “Nobody does Luke’s dance moves like Luke.”

“Good answer,” Bryan said. “[Jason] holds back around me because he knows at any moment he could just thrash me. He kind of lets me do my uncoordinated moves, and then he just gives a little tease, and all the girls scream.”

No matter what happens onstage Wednesday, Derulo says he loves his work in the country music community. To him, it feels like family.

“I’m just such a big fan of music and country music,” Derulo added. “To be kind of inducted as one of the cousins, it’s really fly, and I continue to do more in this world because it’s a passion of mine and I really do enjoy it.”

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Both share a nomination for CMT Performance of the Year for their “Want You to Want Me” Crossroads performance, while Bryan’s “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” is up for the night’s top honor of Video of the Year.

The seven Video of the Year finalists will be revealed Wednesday morning (June 7). Fans will be able to vote live for the winner.

Nashville‘s Charles Esten hosts the 2017 CMT Music Awards live on Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.