Video of the Year Finalists Revealed for 2017 CMT Music Awards

With just a few hours until show time, CMT has revealed the finalists for the highly-coveted Video of the Year award at the 2017 CMT Music Awards airing live Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Fan votes narrowed the pack down to Carrie Underwood, Cole Swindell, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and the CMA-produced 50th anniversary video featuring an all-star cast billed as Artists of Then, Now & Forever.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning on NBC’s Today with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford during a live segment in Nashville. Voting is now open at CMT.com for the seven finalists and voting will continue through the live show.

Here’s a list of the final nominees for Video of the Year:

Artists of Then, Now & Forever, “Forever Country”

Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

Cole Swindell, “Middle of a Memory”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Luke Bryan, “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

If Underwood wins, she will maintain her record of most Video of the Year wins with seven career victories.

Voting is also open for the #SOCIALSUPERSTAR Award Presented by Pepsi. Who will fans reward for their social engagement? Nominees are Urban, Brett Eldredge, Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett.

Hosted by Nashville‘s Charles Esten, the 2017 CMT Music Awards will premiere live from Nashville’s Music City Center.

Music’s biggest stars will be onstage, including Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett. Collaborations include Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, Peter Frampton and Brothers Osborne, and Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum.

There will also be a celebration of American musician Gregg Allman’s life, featuring Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley and Derek Trucks. New acts Brett Young, Chris Lane, Jon Pardi, Lauren Alaina and Midland will perform on the Firestone Stage.

Presenters include Ashton Kutcher, Clare Bowen, Danny Masterson, Dustin Lynch, Hoda Kotb , Jada Pinkett Smith, Johnny Galecki, Josh Henderson, Katherine Heigl, Kathie Lee Gifford, Kid Rock, Rachel Bilson, RaeLynn and Reba McEntire, along with country music personalities Bobby Bones and CMT’s own Cody Alan and Katie Cook.

For the first time ever, the “CMT Music Awards” Red Carpet Special will stream live on Facebook at 7 p.m. ET. Hosted by CMT’s Cody Alan and Katie Cook, the star-studded, action-packed pre-show will be based around fan questions. To submit a question for your favorite artist, log into CMT’s Facebook and hashtag #CMTawards.

