Florida Georgia Line and The Chainsmokers Christen FGL House on 2017 CMT Music Awards

When Florida Georgia Line perform with The Chainsmokers on tonight’s (June 7) 2017 CMT Music Awards, they will do so on the rooftop deck of their new favorite place in Nashville — the FGL House.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

The multi-level bar, restaurant and entertainment venue had its grand opening at 120 3rd Avenue on Monday (June 5) just in time for the show, and it’s the first official performance at the new place.

“We christened the stage and the performance with a shot of Old Camp,” Tyler Hubbard said before Tuesday’s (June 6) pre-taped performance. “We’re taking personal pride in showing them Nashville starting here at the FGL House, and I don’t know where we’re going to end the night. [But] it’s going to be awesome.”

The two acts will play their “Last Day Alive” collaboration from the Chainsmokers’ newest album Memories…Do Not Open.

“I’m honored that they would have us,” FGL’s Brian Kelley said. “It really did feel like an FGL Chainsmokers collaboration, and that’s what we’re all about when it happens organically like that … and it’s just been a really cool process to see this thing go from a text or an e-mail opportunity to be here tonight.”

The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall also look forward to learning more about the country music community through their work with Hubbard and Kelley.

“I don’t think you could have two better guys introducing you to the world of country music,” Taggart said.

“These guys are some of our best friends now,” Pall added. “This is a totally new scene to us that we’ve completely fallen in love with, and Nashville’s been a special place for us just in general for our own fans. But to come down here for the CMT Awards and perform at their bar that they just opened up … That’s just amazing.”

Florida Georgia Line head to the show with three nominations including the night’s top honor of video of the year for “H.O.L.Y.” Fan-voting for the winner of that category and the CMT #SocialSuperstar is underway now at CMT.com.

Nashville‘s Charles Esten hosts the show live at 8 p.m. ET/PT.