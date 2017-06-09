Chris Stapleton, Brett Young Again Have Top Album, Song

Did you see something move?

Well, it certainly wasn’t anything big on the Billboard country charts this week. The No. 1 album and song remain the same as last week’s — Chris Stapleton’s From a Room, Volume 1 and Brett Young’s “In Case You Didn’t Know,” respectively.

And the musical desert’s just as dry farther down on the rankings. There’s only one new album to acknowledge — Midland’s self-titled EP, which checks in at No. 46.

Back in action are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You EP, re-entering at No. 26, and Alabama’s The American Farewell Tour (No. 47).

Of the week’s two new songs, Kenny Chesney has the highest debuting one — “All the Pretty Girls” (arriving at No. 54), while Lauren Alaina bows in at No. 59 with “Doin’ Fine.” Devin Dawson’s “All on Me” returns at No. 60.

Rounding out the Top 5 albums, in descending order, are Stapleton’s Traveller, the Zac Brown Band’s Welcome Home, Brett Young’s self-titled project and Florida Georgia Line’s Dig Your Roots.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Darius Rucker’s “If I Told You,” Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” Luke Combs’ “Hurricane” and Dan + Shay’s “How Not To.”

With nothing else to palaver about, let’s try a couple of rounds of Title Tales, the game in which you combine two or more of the song titles currently on the airplay chart to come up with something completely ridiculous.

For instance: “Do I Make You Wanna/Love Again/Either Way” (Billy Currington/Todd O’Neill/Chris Stapleton) or “God Made a Woman/Somethin’ I’m Good At” (Jerrod Niemann/Brett Eldredge) or maybe “The Way I Talk/It Ain’t My Fault.” (Morgan Wallen/Brothers Osborne).

Your turn.