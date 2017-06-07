Miranda Lambert Brings the Power of the Plastic to 2017 CMT Music Awards

Miranda Lambert heads to tonight’s (June 7) 2017 CMT Music Awards with two nominations for female video and the overall video of the year for “Vice.”

But what keeps her coming back year after year is the laidback vibe of the fan-voted award show.

“The CMT Awards are loud and fun as you can tell, but they’re definitely more laidback than any other award show for sure,” she said at Tuesday’s (June 6) rehearsals. “It’s kind of like a reunion. Everybody’s here this week to celebrate country music and the CMTs is the sort of place where we can all gather and see each other because everybody scatters their own ways during this week. So, it’s fun.”

Lambert is also looking forward to lighting up the stage with “Pink Sunglasses” from her latest double album The Weight of These Wings.

“I’m doing something fun this time,” she said. “I’ve been doing ‘Pink Sunglasses’ on the road and we’ve been lovin’ it. So, it felt like summer and festive and perfect for CMA week and … They’ve handed out like a thousand pairs of pink sunglasses [for the performance] so I’m excited.”

Fan-voting for the winner of video of the year and the CMT #SocialSuperstar is underway now at CMT.com.

Nashville‘s Charles Esten hosts the show live at 8 p.m. ET/PT.