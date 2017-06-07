2017 CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban Shares Love Story Behind Four Wins

When Keith Urban picked up the night’s grand prize for Video of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” at the 2017 CMT Music Awards it was all about everything he loves.

“I love making music,” Urban said during Wednesday night’s (June 7) awards show in downtown Nashville. “I love making videos. I love making records. I love writing songs. I love touring.

“I love what I get to do,” he added. “Maybe more than ever right now, because who knows how long you get to do it?”

The award was Urban’s fourth win of the night, and he made sure the fans knew how grateful he is for everything they’ve done.

“I don’t know what to say. This award is for everybody watching that voted, for everybody in the room tonight, for everybody outside who couldn’t get in, for everybody who comes to see us play in concert,” he said. “You guys allow me to (play music), and when you support this music and connect with it the way you do, that’s all I’m trying to do. I’m just trying to make a connection.”

During the two and a half hour live broadcast from the Music City Center, Urban also took home belt buckles for his three other wins.

He and Carrie Underwood took the stage together for their Collaborative Video of the Year win for “The Fighter” Urban thanked the fans first, then Underwood.

“Thank you, Carrie Underwood, for being part of this video and the song,” he said, adding, “CMT has played this video to death, and we had the best time shooting this video.”

Underwood chimed in at the end to thank the fans for being so supportive.

Right after that, Urban came back to the stage — high-fiving fans as he went — when actress-director Katherine Heigl announced that his “Blue Ain’t Your Color” had won Male Video of the Year honors.

“Oh, my God,” Urban said. “Thank you, everybody in the ‘Ville. You have no idea how much this means to me.”

He then gave almost all of the credit to the woman behind the man.

“I wanna say a massive thanks to my wife Nicole Mary (Kidman), because you have no idea how much of what I do she is involved in. Every little piece of it. And especially the videos. She hates me saying this, but I want it to be said, because she helps me so much making these videos what they are,” he said before promising their daughters Sunny and Fifi that next year, they’d get to come to the awards show.

When Urban picked up his Social Superstar of the Year award, he was quick to thank the crowd.

“Fans, ‘Ville, the audience, everyone who connects with this music,” he said with a heartfelt attitude of gratitude. And again, Urban found a way to weave his wife into his speech.

“I gotta tell, you my wife will testify that everything I do when I’m at home and thinking about music, I’m thinking about you guys. It’s all about you. That’s why I do what I do. God bless every one of you. Baby girl, I love you,” he said.

Underwood took home the female video of the year for “Church Bells.”

“Thank you to all the people that came out to see us out on tour and were a part of this video,” Underwood said. “This awards show is really cool, because it’s voted on by you guys. And you guys are the ones that buy our music and come see us play and support us in every single way. So it’s only fair that you guys should get a say.

“Thank you, God, for so many incredible blessings that we have in our lives, me and my husband. We are so grateful and we are so blessed,” she said.

And because no Underwood acceptance speech would be complete during the Stanley Cup playoffs without a little love for her husband Mike Fisher’s Nashville Predators team, she ended her acceptance with a simple “Go Preds.”

Other winners during the show included Florida Georgia Line, whose video for “H.O.L.Y.” won the award for Duo Video of the Year. As soon as the duo walked onstage, Tyler Hubbard quickly invited their video director TK McKamy to join them.

Hubbard said McKamy deserved almost all the credit for the breathtaking video shot at the 12 Apostles landmark in Princetown in Victoria, Australia at the Port Campbell National Park

“This guy right here, ladies and gentlemen, is a guy who takes our vision to the next level and creates a video that literally captures and brings to life our music,” he said.

Earlier in the night, Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo were the winners of the CMT Performance of the Year for their CMT Crossroads collaboration of Derulo’s 2015 pop hit “Want to Want Me.”

Derulo started with a “thank y’all so much,” and then talked about the time he spent with Bryan when the CMT Crossroads concert was taped.

“Honestly, it’s been an amazing time,” He said. “I spent a couple of days here in Nashville, and the support here has just been incredible. So thank you to the country music fans and a big thank you to my boy, Luke. We had an incredible time doing Crossroads, and I just appreciate it all. It’s been an amazing ride.”

Bryan added, “I remember thinking, ‘What an unbelievable time to be up there with such a great guy. Such a great singer and entertainer.’ Thank you guys for making it happen for us.”

The first belt buckle of the night went to Little Big Town for group video of the year for their hit, “Better Man.” And when the four members of the band took the stage, Phillip Sweet said, “We’re so proud of this video. Thank you so much, fans.”

Karen Fairchild listed the people behind the scenes they were grateful for, and added the fans to that list.

“To the fans, for making this such a big hit. Love you guys so much,” she said.

When Lauren Alaina‘s name was announced for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “Road Less Traveled,” she started to cry. And she didn’t stop crying until she was done accepting the award.

“Oh, no. I’m not good at this. I don’t know what to do. Reba McEntire just gave me an award, so that’s pretty crazy,” Alaina said. She admitted how nervous she was, but she went on to thank everybody at CMT and all the fans. Then she looked up at all the artists seated in the audience and said, “And all of these people up here. You guys have inspired me.”

Lastly, Alaina thanked Jesus.

“I should’ve said that first,” she apologized.

Check out full coverage of the 2017 CMT Music Awards.