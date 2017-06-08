All-Star Performances Ignite 2017 CMT Music Awards

Year after year, the CMT Music Awards show offers fans one-of-a-kind live experiences they won’t see anywhere else. And the 2017 telecast was no different.

Wednesday night (June 7) featured the awards show premieres of new songs from Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, plus electric collaborations by Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, the Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, Peter Frampton and Brothers Osborne, and Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum.

Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley kicked off the night with Derek Trucks in a moving tribute to the late Gregg Allman with the Allman Brothers Band classic “Midnight Rider.”

The Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne traded guitar licks with rock legend Peter Frampton when they lit up the outdoor stage on “It Ain’t My Fault” on the outdoor stage sponsored by Hershey’s.

The entire audience donned the hottest pink shades for the awards show premiere of Lambert’s “Pink Sunglasses.”

Fireworks lit up the Nashville skyline when Florida Georgia Line and the Chainsmokers took over the rooftop deck at the new FGL House for “Last Day Alive” from the Chainsmokers’ new album Memories … Do Not Open.

Little Big Town rocked a soul-stirring performance of “When Someone Stops Loving You” from its latest album The Breaker.

Fans seem to already know all the words to Ballerini’s new song “Legends” when she sang barefoot on the outdoor stage. It’s the lead single from her upcoming sophomore album.

Bryan and Derulo delivered vocal acrobatics in registers only they can reach on their mashup of “Strip It Down” and “Want You to Want Me.”

A line of dancers in black spandex performed provocative moves as Thomas Rhett sang a solo version of “Craving You”.

Urban and Underwood were pure power on “The Fighter” after cheering for the Nashville Predators in Smashville in the Stanley Cup finals all week.

Blake Shelton returned to the CMT Music Awards for “Every Time I Hear That Song.” For “Something I’m Good At,” Brett Eldredge shared the stage with drummers from the local percussion ensemble Music City Mystique.

The Firestone stage featured the CMT Music Awards performance premieres of Jon Pardi‘s “Dirt on My Boots” and “Head Over Boots,” Chris Lane‘s “Fix,” Brett Young‘s “In Case You Didn’t Know,” Lauren Alaina‘s “Road Less Traveled” and Midland‘s “Drinkin’ Problem.”

For the finale, Lady Antebellum and Earth Wind & Fire had everyone on their feet and dancing to “You Look Good” and “September.” They will collaborate again when CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Friends airs June 23.

