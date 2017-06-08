CMTAwards: Florida Georgia Line and the Chainsmokers

Florida Georgia Line and the Chainsmokers’ delivered an explosive performance of “Last Day Alive” on the 2017 CMT Music Awards. Those watching at home were treated to magnificent views of the Nashville skyline as fireworks ignited all around the artists performing at the FGL House’s “Cruise” rooftop bar.

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard held the FGL House’s official grand opening on Monday (June 5) before Game Four of the Nashville Predators’ Stanley Cup finals. And accessing each floor of the multi-level complex is like exploring a tree house. The main floor has two bars, a restaurant, a stage, plenty of TVs for sporting events and a mezzanine level bar with an official store. The basement level houses a ’90s-themed “Little Red Corvette” martini lounge with a sunken dance floor, while the third level is the Cruise rooftop bar with another stage, an outdoor fire pit and panoramic views of the Nashville skyline.

Here are photos from Monday’s grand opening:

