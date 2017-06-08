CMTAwards: Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford’s Nashville Travelogue

Kotb and Gifford Drink Their Way Through Music City with Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and More

Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford had a blast while they were in Nashville for the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

Their fun started Tuesday (June 6) night with the local launch of Blake Shelton‘s Smithworks Vodka at the WannaB’s karaoke lounge where the two sang karaoke to his 2013 hit “Boys ‘Round Here.”

The next morning (June 7), they hosted a special Today broadcast from Honky Tonk Central on Lower Broadway with CMTMA nominees Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Trisha Yearwood.

Hoarse from all the singing and catching up with her favorite country artists, Kotb made the rounds with Gifford at the 2017 CMT Music Awards later that night. They enjoyed glasses of wine with Cody Alan on the red carpet and presented performance of the year to Bryan and Jason Derulo for “Want You to Want Me” from their CMT Crossroads.

Here are more scenes from their trip:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

eff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kevin Mazur/WireImage