#CMTAwards: Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford’s Nashville Travelogue

Kotb and Gifford Drink Their Way Through Music City with Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and More
8h ago

Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford had a blast while they were in Nashville for the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

Their fun started Tuesday (June 6) night with the local launch of Blake Shelton‘s Smithworks Vodka at the WannaB’s karaoke lounge where the two sang karaoke to his 2013 hit “Boys ‘Round Here.”

The next morning (June 7), they hosted a special Today broadcast from Honky Tonk Central on Lower Broadway with CMTMA nominees Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Trisha Yearwood.

Hoarse from all the singing and catching up with her favorite country artists, Kotb made the rounds with Gifford at the 2017 CMT Music Awards later that night. They enjoyed glasses of wine with Cody Alan on the red carpet and presented performance of the year to Bryan and Jason Derulo for “Want You to Want Me” from their CMT Crossroads.

Here are more scenes from their trip:

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Hoda Kotb and Dierks Bentley attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kevin Mazur/WireImage
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: TV personalities Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kevin Mazur/WireImage
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: (L-R) Hoda Kotb,Jason Derulo, Luke Bryan and Kathie Lee Gifford backstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) eff Kravitz/FilmMagic
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Verdine White of Earth, Wind, and Fire; Kathie Lee Gifford; Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind, and Fire; Hoda Kotb; and Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind, and Fire attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kevin Mazur/WireImage
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Hoda Kotb, Brett Eldredge, and Kathie Lee Gifford attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kevin Mazur/WireImage
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Blake Shelton (L) and Hoda Kotb celebrate the expansion of Smithworks Vodka in Nashville, Tennessee at karaoke bar WannaBs on June 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Smithworks Vodka) Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Smithworks Vodka