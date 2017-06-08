Miranda Lambert Delivers “Pink Sunglasses” to 2017 CMT Music Awards

Happy Celebrities Were in the Shades

Almost everyone in the audience at Wednesday night’s (June 7) 2017 CMT Music Awards was wearing stylish eyewear when Miranda Lambert took the stage to perform “Pink Sunglasses.”

Lambert herself didn’t wear them, but Jason and Brittany Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker, Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley all did.

Joining Lambert on the sassy, singsong lyrics was Gwen Sebastian, a former contestant on The Voice.

The song, written by Rodney Clawson, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, is one of the few from Lambert’s The Weight of These Wings double album that she did not write.