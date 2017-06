#CMTAwards: Brothers Osborne and Peter Frampton Take “It Ain’t My Fault” Outside

With TJ Osborne’s rich baritone vocal and John Osborne’s melodic guitar, witnessing the Brothers Osborne live is always a spectacle.

At the 2017 CMT Music Awards, they shared the stage with rock legend Peter Frampton for an electric performance of “It Ain’t My Fault” on the outdoor stage presented by Hershey’s.

Catch more Brothers Osborne live in the great outdoors when they stop at various music festivals throughout the summer.