Brett Eldredge Jams With Drum Line at 2017 CMT Music Awards

Brett Eldredge should pack a drum line for every show after Wednesday’s (June 7) 2017 CMT Music Awards performance.

The country crooner launched into “Something I’m Good At” with members of the Nashville percussion ensemble Music City Mystique backing him live onstage. Established in 1994, the non-profit group has won eight gold medals from the competitive performing arts organization Winter Guard International.

Eldredge will deliver another performance of “Something I’m Good At” when his CMT Instant Jam from Las Vegas airs June 16. The song is the first single from Eldredge’s self-titled album, which arrives Aug. 4.