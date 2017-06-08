Jason Derulo, Luke Bryan Hit the Right Notes During 2017 CMT Music Awards

They Reunite in Nashville for Two of Their Biggest Hits

Music has created some great friendships, and Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan’s performance on the 2017 CMT Music Awards appears to be a solid example.

After first performing together last year during a CMT Crossroads taping, they reunited onstage Wednesday night (June 7) for a spirited collaboration on Bryan’s “Strip It Down” and Derulo’s international hit “Want to Want Me.”

Bryan sets the tone with his grand piano intro to “Strip It Down.” As for Derulo, he really does hit some high notes on “Want to Want Me” that even Vince Gill would be envious of.