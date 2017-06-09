Doug the Pug Captures Red Carpet Spotlight at 2017 CMT Music Awards

Sorry, ladies, but last year’s most eligible bachelor appears to be in a relationship, according to reports from the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

After strutting down the red carpet alone for his previous visit, Doug the Pug emerged from his limo at this week’s awards show in Nashville with a date, a gorgeous creature named Penelope. The couple looked particularly radiant, thanks to their gleaming smile courtesy of Dentastix.

Doug, the self-proclaimed “king of pop culture,” was the center of attention as he and Penelope crossed paths on the red carpet with some of country music’s biggest stars and major players from the world of TV and film.