CMTAwards: Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett didn’t have Maren Morris — his usual duet partner for his hit single “Craving You” — to sing the song with him at Wednesday night’s (June 7) 2017 CMT Music Awards. But he wasn’t completely alone.

Joining him on stage were six exotic chair dancers, who added some visual appeal to the sexy tune, while Thomas Rhett handled the vocals and lead guitar.

And at the same time he was on stage performing, Luke Bryan and the guys from the new country band Midland danced along from the privacy of their backstage viewing party.





Thank you @MidlandOfficial and @LukeBryanOnline for the support in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/PbWz6fTmYu — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) June 8, 2017

“Craving You,” written by Dave Barnes and Julian Bunetta, and is the lead single from Thomas Rhett’s upcoming third studio album.