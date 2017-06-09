CMTAwards: Little Big Town

When Little Big Town took the 2017 CMT Music Awards stage on Wednesday night (June 7), it was the band’s Jimi Westbrook who led the way.

He kicked off the heavy heartbreak ballad by singing alone before his wife Karen Fairchild and their bandmates Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet joined in for the four-part harmony on the chorus.

And by the time the song was over — with Westbrook singing alone again on the outro — it was one of the show’s highlights.

Written by Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Chase McGill, the song appears on the band’s latest album, The Breaker.