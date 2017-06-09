Blake Shelton Displays His Own Voice at 2017 CMT Music Awards

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Blake Shelton is a country singer. And a damn good one.

With all of his adventures on The Voice and his well-crafted Twitter remarks, it’s possible that his own voice gets a little lost. At least until he takes the stage like he did on Wednesday night (June 7) at the 2017 CMT Music Awards and belts out a simple ballad that charms the entire audience.

“Every Time I Hear That Song,” written by Aimee Mayo, Chris Lindsey, Brad Warren and Brett Warren, is a song about a song. This one tells the story of being reminded of a heartbreak when that one certain tune comes on.