RaeLynn’s Busy Life on the Go

She Teams Up With Aveeno at 2017 CMT Music Awards

In preparation for the 2017 CMT Music Awards, RaeLynn teamed up with Aveeno to reflect on her busy life on the go.

“This year already has been one of my favorite years,” she says. “When my record debuted at No. 1, I was like, ‘This is absolutely amazing.'”

The record she’s referring to is Wildhorse, which reached the top of Billboard‘s top country albums chart when it was released in March.

A former contestant on The Voice, RaeLynn also sang backup on Blake Shelton’s 2013 single, “Boys ‘Round Here.”

The clip for her hit, “Love Triangle,” was nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year at this year’s CMT Music Awards, and she’s preparing for the release of her new single, “Lonely Call” later this month.

She’ll remain on the go in the coming months with a full touring schedule, including appearances at fairs and festivals and concerts with Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town and others.

Meanwhile, it’s been a great week in Nashville.

“Walking down the red carpet never gets old at the CMT Music Awards,” she says. “Every year, it’s a dream come true. I’m so excited to get to hang out with all my friends, all my fans and see the show.”