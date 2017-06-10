Brothers Osborne Come Alive at 2017 CMT Music Awards

There’s an old adage that there’s only two kinds of music — good and bad — but Brothers Osborne took a really good song and turned it into a great live performance at the 2017 CMT Music Awards in downtown Nashville.

Not that John Osborne is a slouch on lead guitar, but the performance of their song “It Ain’t My Fault” on the Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch outdoor stage was kicked up several notches and decibels with the addition of master guitarist and rock legend Peter Frampton.

With TJ Osborne’s authoritative voice and some impressive guitar work, check out the power of the live performance.