Artists Bring Genre-Bending Country to Nissan Stadium

Night three of the 2017 CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium had thousands of fans getting boondock crazy to some of the most genre-bending acts in country music.

Saturday night’s (June 10) headliners were John Anderson, Maren Morris, Chris Young, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line.

Anderson made his Nissan Stadium debut with 30 minutes of live hits including “Swingin’.”

After making a special guest appearance last year during Rascal Flatts’ set, Morris returned to the stadium as a first-time Grammy winner to deliver her biggest hits from Hero. Her performance included “My Church,” “Rich,” “Once,” “80s Mercedes” and “I Could Use a Love Song.”

Next, the crowd sang along to every lyric out of Young’s mouth as he played “Gettin’ You Home,” “Sober Saturday Night” and “Losing Sleep.” Cassadee Pope was his surprise guest on their No. 1 hit “Think of You.”

Old Dominion then took the stage for live medley of originals including “Breakup With Him,” “Song For Another Time” and “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.”

The final three acts of the night, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line each gave a taste of their respective tours. Lady A’s performance was a preview of their 2017 You Look Good tour. A horn section backed new arrangements of “Downtown,” “You Look Good,” “Good Time to Be Alive” and “We Owned the Night.” They also sang their 2010 signature hit “Need You Now.”

Rhett kicked off his performance with a jazz-inspired arrangement of “Crash and Burn,” his usual show opener on the Home Team tour. Then Morris re-emerged onstage to join him for their new duet “Craving You.” He rounded out his set with “Star of the Show,” “Die a Happy Man” and “Vacation.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard wrapped the night with a preview of the 2017 Smooth Tour. Their performance included “Anything Goes,” “This Is How We Roll,” “Smooth,” “May We All,” “God, Your Mama and Me,” “H.O.L.Y.” and their breakout single “Cruise.”

The 2017 CMA Fest wraps tonight (June 11) at Nissan Stadium performances by Tracy Lawrence, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley.

Here are scenes from Saturday night:

