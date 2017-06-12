Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Tweets You Might Have Missed

Did anything even happen this weekend besides the hockey and country music that consumed Nashville? Only a little.

Blake Shelton gave fans a five-hour notice before a spontaneous show, Kelsea Ballerini did squats for cheese, Kacey Musgraves said yes to the dresses, Miranda Lambert was dripping with dogs, and Brett Eldredge got down on the ground with Edgar.

But there were plenty of NHL posts from the artists who love their Predators. Carrie Underwood plucked some good luck out of the ground, Tim McGraw cheered on the Preds (his wife Faith Hill), and Dierks Bentley came up with a nickname for some NHL referees.





Hell… I got some time to kill CMA Fest…. how bout a little last minute show? Say, Wildhorse Saloon? 2pm? #BSFest — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 9, 2017

Kelsea Ballerini: “watching the@predsnhlgame, hosting CMA fest, and trying to stay in shape while eating cheese. help.”





Miranda Lambert: “Love without condition…Celebrating Mutts today reminded me how lucky I am to come home to the sweetest little family in the world.#Deltadawn#Cher#Bellamy#Waylon&Jessi#Thelma&Louise#loveashelterpet#7dogs#❤️”





Carrie Underwood: “17 four-leaf clovers and 3 five-leaf clovers all found in about 5 minutes…Message received loud and clear!”





Dierks Bentley: “Do Moe Larry and Curly get their names carved on the #stanleycuptoo?? Unfortunate a great series and a game 6 got derailed by the #threestooges. Regardless, congrats to the @penguins. @nhl #GoPreds”