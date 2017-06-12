Faith Hill Sings National Anthem as Nashville Predators Close Season

While what seemed like the entire population of Music City was busy cheering on the Nashville Predators on Sunday night (June 11), Tim McGraw was just busy cheering on his wife.

Faith Hill took to the ice before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals to sing the national anthem. And the second she was done, McGraw ran out for the official towel wave (and the unofficial hug).

Hill’s “The Star-Spangled Banner” got the home game off to a suitably rowdy start, and even though the Predators ultimately lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, she was the perfect choice for what would become the last anthem of the playoffs.

Other Nashville anthem singers during the past playoff month were Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Vince Gill and family, Kelly Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, and Dierks Bentley.