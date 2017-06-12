Justin Moore’s First Son Arrives

After bringing three daughters into the world — Ella, Kennedy and Rebecca — Justin Moore and his wife Kate welcomed their first son to their family.

Thomas South Moore was born on Sunday afternoon (June 11) and weighed in at almost 8 pounds, People reports.

“Kate and I already felt like the most blessed people in the world with our three beautiful daughters, but we feel even more blessed to have a healthy baby boy now to add to our family,” Moore said of South, choosing to call him by his middle name.

“God has given us another wonderful gift, in him, June 11th. … His sisters are already obsessed with him, as we are all of them,” he added.