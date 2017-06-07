Kelsea Ballerini on the Love Story She Is “So In”

Before heading to the CMT Music Awards last week, Kelsea Ballerini posted the artwork for her new song, “Legends.”

A reference to some of the lyrics — “full of blood, sweat and heartbeats” — is about all she said before performing the new tune on the awards on Wednesday night (June 8). But she’d also posted earlier that the song was the beginning of the next chapter.

full of blood, sweat, and heartbeats. it's here. #legends A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

She wants to hear her fans’ stories of love and loss, because she has fought for them and they have fought for her.

“Over the last 3 years, you and I have fought for each other. We’ve shown up for each other. We’ve been neon in grey crowds. We’ve written our own story. We were legends. And that is why it only makes sense that we start chapter two together, you and me. Thank you for everything.”

And on a special video for country radio, Ballerini explains that the song is all about nostalgia.

“Whether that is looking back at a relationship that’s ended, or a loss in your life in any form, or even a relationship that you’re in that you’re reflecting on,” Ballerini says. “I wrote it from the perspective of a heartbreak, of a break up. But now I sing it and it’s about my love story right now, that I can look back on, but I’m also still presently so in.”

(The love story she is “so in” is with her fiance, country singer Morgan Evans.)

Ballerini says this song is one of the first she wrote for her next album, and the sound will be the cornerstone for the new batch of music. And she seems like she is especially fond of the lyrics.

“There are so many lyrics in this song that I’m really proud of,” she said, “that bounce off the page.”

Check out her performance of “Legends” on the 2017 CMT Music Awards.